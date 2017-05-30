N.J. lawmaker blasted for pushing Tru...

N.J. lawmaker blasted for pushing Trump Obamacare repeal fights back

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

House Speaker Paul Ryan said it was "verified" that the bill protected Americans with pre-existing conditions . The CBO said such individuals "might not be able to purchase coverage at all."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 16 hr spud 22
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr '17 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr '17 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr '17 Joy 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC