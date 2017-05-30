N.J. choices for primary

N.J. choices for primary

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

New Jersey voters have good choices to make in Tuesday's primary elections that would move the state in the opposite direction from Gov. Christie's poor fiscal and environmental stewardship. Former Wall Street executive Phil Murphy is favored to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in part because he's invested $15 million in his candidacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 19 hr Wildchild 30
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr '17 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr '17 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr '17 Joy 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC