MVC Facilities to Close for 4th of July

TRENTON) - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including agencies, driver testing sites and inspection stations, will be closed in recognition of the 4th of July holiday July 4, 2017. All facilities will be open for regular operating hours July 3, 2017.

