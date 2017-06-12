Muslim educator takes stand against anti-Israel campaign

Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, believed to be the nation's only Muslim director of a Holocaust and genocide education center, said the conflict over Israel is shrouded in misunderstanding and denial among Arabs and Jews of each other's past suffering. Much of the Muslim world doesn't comprehend the depth of Jewish loss during the Holocaust and the Zionist mission of securing Israel as a Jewish homeland, she said.

