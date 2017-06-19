Murder suspect on video: 'I'm not going to jail for this'

Body-camera video of a standoff between police and the physician husband of a radio host slain in New Jersey shows the man yelling "I'm not going to jail for this!" The video was played Monday before a judge ruled James Kauffman was a flight risk and will remain in custody until his trial on weapons charges unrelated to his wife's death. Kauffman's attorney vowed to appeal the ruling.

