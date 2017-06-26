Military history museum will come to the people

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New Jersey military history. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New ... more ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017- This June 19, 2017 photo shows the Armed Forces Heritage Museum is a mobile exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.