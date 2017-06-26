Military history museum will come to the people
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New Jersey military history. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New ... more ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017- This June 19, 2017 photo shows the Armed Forces Heritage Museum is a mobile exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC