Menendez: Fix deluge of problems caused by federal flood insurance

With the National Flood Insurance Program set to expire in the next few months, a group federal lawmakers led by New Jersey's senior U.S. senator is proposing a bipartisan fix that would hold the line on premium increases and assist with resiliency efforts. According to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, the current National Flood Insurance Program is unresponsive to the needs of people whose homes have been flooded, which is why he's sponsoring the Sustainable, Affordable, Fair and Efficient National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization Act.

