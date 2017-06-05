Meet the N.J. family who reportedly a...

Meet the N.J. family who reportedly adopted an unusual pet

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

LODI -- A New Jersey family has adopted an unusual family member to live with them: a skunk, CBS New York reported. Gloria Kim reportedly saw an albino skunk at the pet store and knew she wanted to get one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 8 Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... Jun 7 Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC