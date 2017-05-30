Man reportedly left 'suspicious device' at airport because it didn't fit on plane
NEWARK -- A pressure cooker discovered abandoned near a trash can at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday, prompting a security alert, was not left there by a would-be terrorist, authorities said. Instead, the New Jersey man was trying to discard the device after being told he could not bring it aboard his flight, according to an official familiar with the incident and published reports.
