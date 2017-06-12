Man charged in death of N.J. native shot in Vermont
A man has been arrested and charged with killing a former University of Vermont student who grew up in New Jersey. Richard Monroe, 24, was taken into custody in Texas and charged with cocaine trafficking, robbery, and the murder of Kevin DeOliveira, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont said Monday.
