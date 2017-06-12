Man arrested at tunnel with weapons cache has court date
A Pennsylvania man arrested last year with a cache of weapons on his way into New York City for an alleged drug rescue operation is in a New Jersey courtroom. The Zionsville resident recently rejected a plea deal that would have required him to spend at least 31 2 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|1 hr
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC