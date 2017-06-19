Man admits stealing credit card info from Michaels' customers

CAMDEN -- A California man has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of credit and debit cards from customers at 80 Michaels' stores across the country, including locations in New Jersey. Angel Angulo, 27, of Riverside, Calif., pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced in a release.

