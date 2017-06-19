Man admits stealing credit card info from Michaels' customers
CAMDEN -- A California man has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of credit and debit cards from customers at 80 Michaels' stores across the country, including locations in New Jersey. Angel Angulo, 27, of Riverside, Calif., pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Mon
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC