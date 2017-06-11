Letter: Edge Thanks Voters For Primary Turnout
The NJ primary election was June 6th. I thank Verona voters for the confidence they placed in me when they voted for me as a Democratic nominee for the N.J. Assembly for the 26th legislative district.
