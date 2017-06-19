Lamertville-New Hope EMS volunteer wins scholarship award
Third-generation emergency medical services volunteer Victoria Dennison of the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad accepts a scholarship from Mary Claire Shiber, EMS Council of New Jersey cadet scholarship program chairperson, and EMSCNJ President Joseph G. Walsh, Jr. The $500 cadet scholarship is for graduating high school students who are cadet and/or junior members of EMSCNJ squads, and who plan to pursue college-level degrees.
