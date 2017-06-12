Kim Guadagno's ball and chain | Shene...

Kim Guadagno's ball and chain | Sheneman cartoon

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

He's widely loathed here and abroad and for most New Jerseyans January can't come soon enough. He started out good, or at least mildly amusing, and now nobody can stand the guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 16 hr Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Sat Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Sat Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,863,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC