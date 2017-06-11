Kim Guadagno promises fight for 'Main...

Kim Guadagno promises fight for 'Main Street, not Wall Street'

After winning the New Jersey gubernatorial primary, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno said she would fight for Main Street values as governor and pledged to cut property taxes in her first term - or she will not run for re-election with a Burlington County kick off for her 'Main Street, Not Wall Street' Tour to discuss plans to make New Jersey more affordable for working-class families. "To make New Jersey more affordable, we need a governor who will put people before profits, Main Street before Wall Street, and what's best for New Jersey families ahead of the special interests," said Guadagno.

