Jersey Boys Uk and Ireland Tour Announce Further 2018 Dates
The producers of award-winning West End and Broadway smash-hit musical JERSEY BOYS are delighted to announce the addition of further dates to the UK & Ireland tour schedule. The newly announced 2018 dates are Theatre Royal Plymouth , Nottingham Royal Concert Hall , Bradford Alhambra Theatre , Norwich Theatre Royal , Sheffield Lyceum Theatre , Aylesbury Waterside Theatre , Cliffs Pavilion, Southend , Newcastle Theatre Royal , His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen , Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Belfast Grand Opera House .
