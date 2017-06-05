It's only a drill: DOT crews to pract...

It's only a drill: DOT crews to practice evacuation route setup

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The state Department of Transportation and New Jersey State Police stressed that no roads will be closed during the drill, to create so-called contra routes on highways that would be used to evacuate the Jersey Shore. Drivers will notice an increased police presence on the roadways involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 13
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 4 hr Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians 10 hr pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 10 hr pugs 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... 10 hr pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... 21 hr Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC