It's a first! Woman wins 'Best Ribs' title at Rock, Ribs and Ridges

Photos by Warren Westura/New Jersey Herald - From left, Rib winners Alyson Lupinetti and husband Matt Meyer of Butch's Smack Your Lips BBQ of Mount Laurel tend to a grill full of ribs at the rib judging at the eighth annual Rock Ribs and Ridges Festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Alyson Lupinetti is the first female pitmaster to win the title of "Best Ribs."

