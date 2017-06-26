It's a first! Woman wins 'Best Ribs' title at Rock, Ribs and Ridges
Photos by Warren Westura/New Jersey Herald - From left, Rib winners Alyson Lupinetti and husband Matt Meyer of Butch's Smack Your Lips BBQ of Mount Laurel tend to a grill full of ribs at the rib judging at the eighth annual Rock Ribs and Ridges Festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Alyson Lupinetti is the first female pitmaster to win the title of "Best Ribs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC