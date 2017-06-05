Is the political makeup of the N.J. Legislature set to shift?
TRENTON -- At least one thing is certain about the New Jersey Legislature when it comes to November's elections: The body of representatives who craft the Garden State's laws will soon be filled with new faces. All 120 seats in the Legislature are up for grabs -- 40 in the state Senate and 80 in the state Assembly.
