Is the political makeup of the N.J. L...

Is the political makeup of the N.J. Legislature set to shift?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- At least one thing is certain about the New Jersey Legislature when it comes to November's elections: The body of representatives who craft the Garden State's laws will soon be filled with new faces. All 120 seats in the Legislature are up for grabs -- 40 in the state Senate and 80 in the state Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Thu Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 8 Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... Jun 7 Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC