Hundreds call for closure of N.J.'s largest youth prison

14 hrs ago

MONROE -- The New Jersey Training School for Boys, also known as Jamesburg, first opened its doors to young boys exactly 150 years ago Wednesday. Over a century later, New Jersey civil rights groups say the prison is plagued by racial disparities and are demanding its closure.

