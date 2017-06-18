Horizon Showdown Grinds NJ Government to a Halt
A showdown between Democrats in the state Legislature prevented Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto from being able to pass a state budget on Thursday and brought New Jersey one step closer to a government shutdown. Democrats had agreed to a $34.7 billion spending plan for fiscal 2018.
