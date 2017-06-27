Horizon: Christie plan would increase premiums
A New Jersey Senate committee approved a bill to tighten oversight of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. NJ Senate panel approves bill to tighten Horizon oversight A New Jersey Senate committee approved a bill to tighten oversight of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|3 hr
|Tom
|1
|NJ Mafia
|3 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC