Help arrives for Sandy-wrecked town as others resist dunes

This Nov. 29, 2012 photo shows the remnants of a house and an oceanfront road in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, N.J. destroyed by Superstorm Sandy a month earlier. A beach replenishment and dune construction project is underway in Ortley Beach nearly five years after the storm as New Jersey is closing in on its goal of having protective dunes along its coast.

