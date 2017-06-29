Greater Morristown weekend preview: The run-up to Independence Day 2017
Meet Me in Morristown is back, from 5 pm to 8 pm, with live music and sidewalk sales, on South Street and at the historic Morristown Green. It's Country Night at the 2017 Freedom Festival at the County College of Morris in Randolph, from 6 pm to 11 pm.
