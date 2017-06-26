GOP aversion to paid leave in New Jer...

GOP aversion to paid leave in New Jersey, too

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Edgewater View

GOP aversion to paid family leave in New Jersey, too NJ Democrats want provide higher compensation to those taking leave and expand absence periods. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tf1QUN While on 'Fox & Friends' Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump said she is surprised by the "level of viciousness" levied against her, her father, and his administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edgewater View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted Jun 19 amillervfc 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Jun 17 Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC