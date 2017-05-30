Glimpse of History: Serving New Jersey for four decades
He was a Democratic congressman from 1949 to 1989, and rose to national prominence as the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Rodino oversaw the impeachment process against Richard Nixon that eventually led to the president's resignation.
