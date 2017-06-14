'Ghost forests' of dead trees are expanding in N.J. Are rising seas to blame?
The storied New Jersey Pine Barrens sprawl across seven counties and more than a million acres -- an undulant expanse of verdant forest that remains one of the state's great treasures. But along numerous sections of the Pine Barrens' waterways, "ghost forests" are taking hold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|NJ Mafia
|Tue
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC