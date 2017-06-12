From regal to rustic, Trump heads to Camp David for weekend
In this April 22, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy, left, and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower with their heads bowed as they walk along a path at Camp David in Thurmond, Md., as the two met to discuss the Bay of Pigs invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC