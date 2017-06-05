Four bands perform for veterans cemetery

Four community bands will come together to present a benefit concert on behalf of the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. The combined band, approximately 70 musicians strong, will perform on Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Sussex County Technical School, 105 North Church Road, Sparta.

