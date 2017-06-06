Fortgang Fails, Edge Advances To November Assembly Election

Verona resident Laura Fortgang has failed in her bid for a spot on the Democratic party ticket for New Jersey state Assembly this fall, coming in third in all counties in today's contested primary for the 26th state Assembly district. E. William "Bill" Edge, who served on the Verona Town Council from 1987 to 1994 but no longer lives in Verona, finished first among the Democratic candidates.

