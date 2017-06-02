Flags at half-staff Monday for cop killed in crash

Flags will be flown half-staff on Monday for officer killed in crash Funeral services for Matthew Tarentino may cause traffic problems in Somerville Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rNRJWr SOMERVILLE - Flags in New Jersey will be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Matthew Tarentino, the 29-year-old Somerville resident who died in an Interstate 78 accident Tuesday morning on his way to work as a Summit police officer. "Detective Tarentino was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, whose memory will live in the hearts of his family, friends, community, and fellow members of the Summit Police Department," said Governor Chris Christie in issuing the flag order.

