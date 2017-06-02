Flags at half-staff Monday for cop killed in crash
Flags will be flown half-staff on Monday for officer killed in crash Funeral services for Matthew Tarentino may cause traffic problems in Somerville Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rNRJWr SOMERVILLE - Flags in New Jersey will be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Matthew Tarentino, the 29-year-old Somerville resident who died in an Interstate 78 accident Tuesday morning on his way to work as a Summit police officer. "Detective Tarentino was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, whose memory will live in the hearts of his family, friends, community, and fellow members of the Summit Police Department," said Governor Chris Christie in issuing the flag order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Fri
|Darly314
|26
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr '17
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC