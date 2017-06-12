Fichtner sworn in as labor commissioner

Fichtner sworn in as labor commissioner

9 hrs ago Read more: The Advertiser News (North)

Gov. Chris Christie presided over the swearing-in of Aaron R. Fichtner, Ph.D., who will serve as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “It is humbling to accept Governor Christie's nomination and to have the great opportunity to serve New Jersey's workforce in this role,” said Commissioner Fichtner.

Chicago, IL

