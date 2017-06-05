Feuding New Jersey neighbors found dead in murder-suicide
Two New Jersey neighbors in their 60s locked in a months-long feud are found dead in a murder-suicide Police in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Sunday found a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds at The Hampton apartment building Bellamy was fatally shot multiple times in the lobby; police found gunman dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot Bellamy and his neighbor had been locked in a dispute since at least January and repeatedly called police on one another Murder-suicide victim: Relatives say 66-year-old Jimmy Bellamy was killed by his neighbor in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Sunday A long-standing feud between two neighbors in New Jersey on Sunday reached a bloody conclusion when authorities say one man shot dead his adversary before turning the gun on himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr '17
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC