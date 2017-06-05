Feuding New Jersey neighbors found de...

Feuding New Jersey neighbors found dead in murder-suicide

Read more: Daily Mail

Two New Jersey neighbors in their 60s locked in a months-long feud are found dead in a murder-suicide Police in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Sunday found a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds at The Hampton apartment building Bellamy was fatally shot multiple times in the lobby; police found gunman dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot Bellamy and his neighbor had been locked in a dispute since at least January and repeatedly called police on one another Murder-suicide victim: Relatives say 66-year-old Jimmy Bellamy was killed by his neighbor in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Sunday A long-standing feud between two neighbors in New Jersey on Sunday reached a bloody conclusion when authorities say one man shot dead his adversary before turning the gun on himself.

