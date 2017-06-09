FBI: Russian crime ring led by N.J. man involved in huge chocolate heist
A New Jersey man is the subject of a federal investigation into the theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate, among other things. Razhden Shulaya, 40, of Edgewater in Bergen County was identified on Wednesday by the FBI as the leader of an alleged organized crime ring called the Shulaya Enterprise and involved in extortion, fraud and chocolate theft, NJ.com reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Thu
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC