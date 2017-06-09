FBI: Russian crime ring led by N.J. m...

FBI: Russian crime ring led by N.J. man involved in huge chocolate heist

20 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A New Jersey man is the subject of a federal investigation into the theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate, among other things. Razhden Shulaya, 40, of Edgewater in Bergen County was identified on Wednesday by the FBI as the leader of an alleged organized crime ring called the Shulaya Enterprise and involved in extortion, fraud and chocolate theft, NJ.com reported.

