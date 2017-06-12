Every Rest Stop on the New Jersey Turnpike, Ranked

The New Jersey Turnpike, like so many things in New Jersey, is horrible, which is also why it's magnificent. It's 122 miles long, bisecting the state on the diagonal - the southwest terminus is just short of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, where the turnpike is a blandly bucolic four-lane highway edged with dense wall of trees; by the time you reach the northwest terminus, at the George Washington Bridge, it's morphed into an asphalt-tentacle beast, engorged, at its widest, to 12 lanes on four distinct roads, surrounded by oil refineries and other forms of outer-city industrial sprawl, all of them plaited with exits and sub-exits and interchanges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.