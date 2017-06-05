Engineers exam Delaware Memorial Brid...

Engineers exam Delaware Memorial Bridge after fire

23 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Engineers are inspecting the area where a construction fire closed both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, halting traffic between New Jersey and Delaware. The New Jersey span reopened just before 11 a.m., but the Delaware span remains closed and officials hope to have it reopened by 3 p.m. The bridges connect the New Jersey Turnpike with the Delaware Turnpike and are a key link for heavily-traveled Interstate 95. A parade of local firemen and their equipment will bring out a lot of bystanders to cheer them on.

Chicago, IL

