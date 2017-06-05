Emerging tech companies urged to appl...

Emerging tech companies urged to apply for funding, EDA says

TRENTON -- An application administered by the state Economic Development Authority is available for early-stage companies to gain access to capital. The New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program is targeted to up-and-coming technology and life science companies in the state.

