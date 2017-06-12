Don't expect Murphy to jump into Assembly Speaker fight | The Auditor
As New Jerseyans prepare to vote for a new governor, there's another fierce political battle bubbling in the background halls of Trenton. This one is over which Democrat will serve as speaker of the state Assembly come January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
