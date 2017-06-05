Dog stolen 2 years ago is re-united w...

Dog stolen 2 years ago is re-united with family

16 hrs ago

HOWELL -- A dog stolen from its owners in New York two years ago was re-united with the family Sunday in Howell. The DeBartolo family's dog Cali, a now 5-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix, had been cared for by Broken Promises Sanctuary since a worker at a New Jersey Turnpike service area in Pilesgrove found the abandoned dog about two months ago.

