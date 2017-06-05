Dog stolen 2 years ago is re-united with family
HOWELL -- A dog stolen from its owners in New York two years ago was re-united with the family Sunday in Howell. The DeBartolo family's dog Cali, a now 5-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix, had been cared for by Broken Promises Sanctuary since a worker at a New Jersey Turnpike service area in Pilesgrove found the abandoned dog about two months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr '17
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC