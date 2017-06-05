Direct Energy New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Names Direct Energy Affinity Partner
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce has selected Direct Energy as an Affinity Partner for its 1,000+ members who will now have access to Direct Energy's electricity and natural gas plans, as well as a suite of energy management products that help make businesses better. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is a business advocacy organization that actively supports legislation, regulation, and initiatives that help with economic growth, job creation, and prosperity throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|18 hr
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Wed
|Quirky
|3
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC