Direct Energy New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Names Direct Energy Affinity Partner

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce has selected Direct Energy as an Affinity Partner for its 1,000+ members who will now have access to Direct Energy's electricity and natural gas plans, as well as a suite of energy management products that help make businesses better. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is a business advocacy organization that actively supports legislation, regulation, and initiatives that help with economic growth, job creation, and prosperity throughout the state.

