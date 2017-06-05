Direct Energy New Jersey Chamber of C...

Direct Energy New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Names Direct Energy Affinity Partner

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce has selected Direct Energy as an Affinity Partner for its 1,000+ members who will now have access to Direct Energy's electricity and natural gas plans, as well as a suite of energy management products that help make businesses better. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is a business advocacy organization that actively supports legislation, regulation, and initiatives that help with economic growth, job creation, and prosperity throughout the state.

