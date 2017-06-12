Detours starting around Scudder Falls bridge project

EWING -- Motorists traveling in the area of Exit 1 on Interstate 95 will be impacted by a detour for about a month due to utility work set to begin next week as part of the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project . A restricted-travel plan will be in effect starting Wednesday, June 21, affecting the portion of River Road between Upper Ferry Road to the south and with the road's intersection with Route 29 to the north, officials said.

