Christopher Gribbin is 225th president of Medical Society of New Jersey
Christopher Gribbin, MD of New Brunswick, New Jersey was recently installed as the 225th president of the Medical Society of New Jersey at its annual meeting . He has served as a member of MSNJ's Board of Trustees since 2010, and will assume the presidency from Captain Joseph P. Costabile, MD.
