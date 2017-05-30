Christie nearing settlement in nurse's Ebola quarantine
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is nearing a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a nurse who was quarantined in 2014 after working in Sierra Leone during the deadly Ebola outbreak, according to court documents. Attorneys representing Christie said in a letter last week to District Judge James Clark that the governor reached the agreement to settle "in principle" with Kaci Hickox.
