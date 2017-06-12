Christie, Menendez pushed Trump to na...

Christie, Menendez pushed Trump to name Joanne Chesimard in Cuba speech

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump 's call for Cuba to extradite convicted New Jersey cop killer Joanne Chesimard came after he and members of his administration had conversations with Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez. Trump drew bipartisan praise from the Garden State when he singled out Chesimard on Friday during his speech rolling back former President Barack Obama's Cuba policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... 3 hr Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... 4 hr Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 8 Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC