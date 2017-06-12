Christie, Menendez pushed Trump to name Joanne Chesimard in Cuba speech

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump 's call for Cuba to extradite convicted New Jersey cop killer Joanne Chesimard came after he and members of his administration had conversations with Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez. Trump drew bipartisan praise from the Garden State when he singled out Chesimard on Friday during his speech rolling back former President Barack Obama's Cuba policy.

