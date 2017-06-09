Christie campaigning for Guadagno? It's possible

Chris Christie campaigning for Kim Guadagno? She says maybe Hard feelings aside, Guadagno isn't ruling out inviting Christie onto the campaign trail this fall. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2sIyhHR Raw video of Phil Murphy's gubernatorial primary election night victory speech at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.