Christie blasts Horizon over $16M in fines for mishandling Medicaid
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie 's battle with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to give up $300 million of its reserves to the state intensified Wednesday when the governor vilified the insurer for getting slapped with $16 million in fines from the state over a period of nine months. In a hastily called news conference , Christie accused Horizon of having "brazenly failed its members" covered by Medicaid and renewed his push for legislation he argued would add more accountability and transparency within the insurer.
