Christie blasts Horizon over $16M in ...

Christie blasts Horizon over $16M in fines for mishandling Medicaid

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie 's battle with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to give up $300 million of its reserves to the state intensified Wednesday when the governor vilified the insurer for getting slapped with $16 million in fines from the state over a period of nine months. In a hastily called news conference , Christie accused Horizon of having "brazenly failed its members" covered by Medicaid and renewed his push for legislation he argued would add more accountability and transparency within the insurer.

Chicago, IL

