Can you legislate how kids talk to police? N.J. wants to
TRENTON -- A bill that would require Garden State school districts to instruct students how to safely interact with law enforcement has cleared the Assembly unanimously. On Monday, the lower house of the Legislature passed by a vote of 76-0 A1114, a bill creating a social studies curriculum starting in kindergarten and running through grade 12 about student's rights and responsibilities when interacting with police.
