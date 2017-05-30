Booker, Sires, Watson Coleman Highlig...

Booker, Sires, Watson Coleman Highlight Impact of Trump Withdrawal...

Yesterday Read more: Cape May County Herald

June 2, 2017 U.S. Senator Cory Booker was joined by U.S. Representatives Albio Sires and Bonnie Watson Coleman , Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and local advocates at the Ironbound Community Corporation Early Learning Center to discuss the impact of the Trump Administration's agenda, including President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement this week, on communities of color in New Jersey. "Communities of color endure disproportionally higher rates of asthma and heart disease as a result of increased exposure to dangerous pollutants," said Sen. Booker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

