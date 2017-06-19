Booker raising money with attack on 'craven Trumpcare' | The Auditor
In a fundraising letter, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is seeking campaign donations to help fight the House Republican health care bill that could leave 23 million more Americans without coverage. Booker said Americans "wonder how a bill that hurts so many people" can pass the House and reach the Senate, and named the Republicans' American Health Care Act after President Donald Trump .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC